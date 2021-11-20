Wed., December 01, 2021 at 12:00am
Sat., December 04, 2021 at 12:00am
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
The Lepper Library will be holding the monthly Writer’s Group this Saturday, December 4th from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Join leader, Meredith Deichler and fellow writers in discussions about writing, publishing, grammar and everything else in between. This group covers all types of writing, fiction, non-fiction, poetry, children’s and more. Share with each other your experiences writing and pitfalls. You can also share samples to hear other opinions and ideas. It is a support group for writers!