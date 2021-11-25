When

Sat., December 04, 2021 at 2:00pm

Until

Sat., December 04, 2021 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Lepper Library

303 East Lincoln Way

Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Writer’s Group at Lepper Library

The Lepper Library will be holding the monthly Writer’s Group Saturday, November 4th from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Join leader, Meredith Deichler and fellow writers in discussions about writing, publishing, grammar and everything else in between. This group covers all types of writing, fiction, non-fiction, poetry, children’s and more. Share with each other your experiences writing and pitfalls. You can also share samples to hear other opinions and ideas. It is a support group for writers!

Photos

Map