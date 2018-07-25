When

Mon., August 13, 2018 at 6:30pm

Until

Mon., August 13, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

The corks have already been popped and will now be used to make jazzed-up wine cork key chains at the August 13, 2018 Gettin’ Crafty class to take place in Salem Public Library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH. All materials will be provided for the class that begins at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required and can be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

Gettin’ Crafty class for adults takes place on the second Monday of each month. The class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Please contact the library if you have any questions.