When

Mon., January 16, 2023 at 6:30pm

Until

Mon., January 16, 2023 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, Ohio (OH)

Phone

Website

Posted In

Genealogy enthusiasts that want to know more than just the dates on tombstones, this is for you! Mary Anne Creatore, President of the Columbiana County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society, is presenting this genealogy program on Monday, January 16, 2023 in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

We will learn how to fill in the lives of our ancestors using local records. This program is for genealogy lovers of all experience levels.

Registration is required for this free program and can be done online at www.salempubliclibrary.org, or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.