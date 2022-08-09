When

Thu., August 11, 2022 at 9:00am

Until

Fri., August 12, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Lepper Library will be having their annual August Book Sale on Thursday, August 11th & Friday August 12th, from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. There will be a wide selection of adult, teen and children’s books, audios and movies. The prices are: hardbacks 50¢, paperbacks 25¢, audios & DVDs $1.00, all children’s books 25¢ and magazines are free with any purchase.

The sale will take place at the Library, 303 East Lincoln Way, Lisbon. For the sale you will enter at the garage off of Vine St.

Go ahead and mark your calendar for the next Book Sale scheduled during the Johnny Appleseed Festival September 16th & 17th. Watch for posts in the Morning Journal and don’t forget to follow us on social media for any and all activities at the Library.