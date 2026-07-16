When

Sun., July 19, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

at 1:00pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek State Park 12021 Echo Dell Road East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

ODNR celebrates Little Beaver Creek on July 19

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — River enthusiasts of all ages are invited to join the Little Beaver Creek Stream Life Day on July 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beaver Creek State Park. This free, family-friendly event features demonstrations and hands-on activities, including a chance to look for aquatic critters in the stream.

Presented by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ divisions of Natural Areas and Preserves Forestry, Parks and Watercraft and Wildlife, Stream Life Day gives visitors a chance to learn more about the Little Beaver Creek State Wild and National Scenic River and the ODNR professionals who work to protect and conserve this important natural resource.

Featured demonstrations include electro-fishing and creek seining to explore the underwater world of macroinvertebrates, along with wildlife displays, naturalist-led activities, and a visit with Smokey Bear. Visitors will have a chance to meet a variety of ODNR professionals, including natural resources officers.

Beaver Creek State Park is located at 12021 Echo Dell Road in East Liverpool.