Thu., June 27, 2019 at 6:30pm

Thu., June 27, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Salem Public Library’s June 27, 2019 Live from Anywhere program series selection is Conflicting Evidence: 24 Hours after the Kennedy Assassination and will begin at 6:30 pm in the Quaker meeting room. The interactive online presentation will be generated from The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

Film, photographic and documentary evidence found in the first 24 hours following President Kennedy’s assassination have been used to contradict other widely accepted reports of what occurred in Dallas, Texas on November 22, 1963.

Those attending will become history detectives as they examine primary source material collected following the incident. Program presenters from The Sixth Floor Museum will ask the library audience probing questions to prompt analysis of the evidence. Join us for a fascinating look at evidence from an event that rocked the United States and the world over 50 years ago.

This program that is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.