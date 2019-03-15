When

Thu., March 28, 2019 at 6:30pm

Thu., March 28, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

The program titled, “Desert Adaptations: Live from the World’s Largest Indoor Desert” will be presented in Salem Public Library’s Quaker Room on Thursday, March 28, 2019 beginning at 6:30 pm. For this presentation, provided by Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, we will look inside the geodesic dome which houses the indoor desert and we will search for cactus, birds, mammals, and reptiles that survive in this location that simulates a desert. A zookeeper and LIVE Animal Ambassador will be our educators during this program that is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Interactive video programming provides the audience with the opportunity to participate more fully in the learning process.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.