When

Thu., November 08, 2018 at 6:30pm

Until

Thu., November 08, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Salem Public Library will host a “Live From Anywhere” series program titled “ Rainforest, Layers of Life” on November 8, 2018 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. This interactive video program, to be presented by The Toledo Zoo, will explain what a rainforest is, where they are located, why they are important and what they look, feel and sound like. Open to the public and free of cost to attend, the program will show the diversity of animal and plant life that live in rainforests. The importance of rainforests to the earth as a whole will also be discussed.

Please register for the program online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042 for assistance with registration.

“Live from Anywhere” programming takes place once a month at the library. The program topics cover a wide variety of subjects related to science, history, and more.