Thu., August 23, 2018 at 6:30pm

Thu., August 23, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

“Who’s Who in the Zoo?” an interactive video conferencing program presented by Greenville Zoo, Greenville, S.C. and will take place in Salem Public Library’s Quaker Room on August 23, 2018 beginning at 6:30 pm. The program is open to all ages and is family-friendly.

Some questions to be considered during the program are: “How much does an elephant eat?” “How does a lion get a shot?” and “Where does the zoo get the animals that live there? Answers to these and many more questions will be discussed. Zookeeping techniques will also be emphasized in the program. This program is designed to familiarize you with the animals in the Greenville Zoo.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042. This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.