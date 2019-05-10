Thu., May 23, 2019 at 6:30pm
Thu., May 23, 2019 at 12:00am
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
Join us in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. for the exciting program “Science Live! The Science of Magic”, to be presented by Don Harrington Discovery Center Amarillo, TS. Magicians’ secrets will be revealed! “For years magicians have relied on scientific principles for their most amazing illusions. During this program those attending will witness tricks such as disappearing objects and a bed of nails AND uncover the science behind the magic!
This interactive program encourages audience participation, is family-friendly, and is open to the public and free of cost to attend!
Please register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 to receive registration assistance.