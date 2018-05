When

Mon., August 20, 2018 All Day Event

Sun., August 26, 2018 All Day Event

Lorain County Fairgrounds 23000 Fairgrounds Rd Wellington, OH

We are happy to announce Grand Funk Railroad will be taking the stage on Monday, August 20, and Neal McCoy will be our headliner on Tuesday, August 21.