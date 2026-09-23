When

Sat., September 26, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Sat., September 26, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Red Wagon Farm 16081 E River Rd Columbia Station, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Take advantage of fall farm tours

ASHLAND, Ohio —Farm tours will be held in several counties this fall. No RSVP is required or cost to participate in any of these tours.

Lorain County. Lorain County Farm Bureau’s Farm Tour will take place Sept. 26 from noon to 5 p.m. and is located in the Columbia Station area of Lorain County. There are four hosts – Aquatic Technology, Martin Blueberries, Meadowbrook Farms and Red Wagon Farm. To view the brochure which includes a description of each stop and driving directions, visit lorain.ofbf.org. For more information about this tour, call 440-877-0706 or email lorain@ofbf.org.

To view the map and stop descriptions, visit medinacountyparks.com. For questions about this tour, call 330-263-7456 or email medina@ofbf.org.

An Ashland County Farm Tour will be held next fall in the Loudonville area.