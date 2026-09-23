When

Thu., September 24, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., September 26, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Cleveland History Center 10825 East Blvd Cleveland, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

WRHS presents new exhibition

CLEVELAND — Western Reserve Historical Society is honoring the life and legacy of Congressman Louis Stokes with a new exhibition at the Cleveland History Center recreating his congressional office in Washington, D.C.

“Louis Stokes: From Poverty to Congress” will open at the CHC on Sept. 24. Co-curated by the Congressman’s daughter, award-winning journalist Lori Stokes, alongside WRHS Chief Curator Eric Rivet, the exhibition is sponsored and made possible by the Milton and Tamar Maltz Family Foundation.

Using artifacts from WRHS collections and items on loan from Lori Stokes, WRHS has transformed a gallery at the CHC into the office Stokes occupied for three decades. Photos, documents, awards, clothing, video and furniture — including his original desk — tell the Congressman’s remarkable story. Inside, visitors will step into the world of the Gentleman from Ohio from everyday duties to lifetime achievements.

Congressman Stokes was a major figure in Ohio and in national politics. Elected in 1968 as Ohio’s first Black member of Congress, he served 15 consecutive terms over 30 years. His career spanned the administrations of seven U.S. presidents, from Lyndon B. Johnson to Bill Clinton.

Born in February 1925 in Cleveland to Charles and Louise Stokes, the Congressman began his “career” selling newspapers during the Great Depression before serving as a personnel specialist in the U.S. Army. He then attended Western Reserve University on the GI Bill and graduated from Cleveland-Marshall Law School before starting his practice as a defense attorney.

A civil rights lawyer by training, Stokes built the relationships — first across Cleveland, later across the nation — that carried him into office. He championed education, affirmative action, housing and development, and healthcare. In Congress, he drove major legislation and co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus, which permanently expanded the influence of minority members. In one of his most important roles, Stokes headed the House Select Committee on Assassinations, investigating both the Martin Luther King, Jr. and John F. Kennedy assassinations. He also chaired the House Committee on Standards of Official Conduct (the Ethics Committee) from 1981 to 1985 and again from 1991 to 1993, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence from 1987 to 1989, from which he guided major congressional investigations, including the ABSCAM inquiry; he also served on the select committee that investigated the Iran-Contra affair, to name only a few of the late Congressman’s pioneering achievements during his long and distinguished career.

This special exhibition fittingly commemorates the 250th anniversary of the country Congressman Stokes served with distinction for 30 historic years. Access is included with CHC general admission. The CHC is open Sept. 24 from noon to 8 p.m. and Sept. 25 through 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information is available at wrhs.org.