Mon., December 13, 2021 at 6:30pm

Mon., December 13, 2021 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

George Spack, local educator and longtime Salem basketball coach, will provide a look back to Salem High School’s rich basketball tradition during the Cabas years and beyond with a presentation to be provided in-person in Salem Public Library’s Reading Room and virtually over Zoom on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 6:30 pm.

If that special time touched your life break out the memorabilia and the memories and enjoy reminiscing about the “Good Ole Days”. If you are a young fan of Salem basketball then take note of the dedication and determination of students at that time.

To help keep everyone safe, attendees are asked to wear a mask or other face covering and practice social distancing.

This presentation is open to the public and free of cost to enjoy. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. A PERSONAL EMAIL ADDRESS IS REQUIRED AT TIME OF REGISTRATION IN ORDER TO PROVIDE THE ZOOM REGISTRATION LINK TO ONLINE ATTENDEES.

