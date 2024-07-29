Lowell Iden Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser and Trap Shoot
Sat., August 03, 2024 at 9:00am
Sat., August 03, 2024 at 12:00am
Salem Hunting Club
564 N. Indiana Ave.
Salem, OH
Lowell Iden Memorial Scholarship
The Lowell Iden Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser and Trap Shoot will occur on August 3rd as our monthly public breakfast. For twenty-one years, this scholarship has provided financial support to students wishing to pursue careers in Wildlife Conservation or Environmental Studies. Applicant criteria that are considered include academic records, financial status, motivation and leadership skills. Five scholarships will be awarded from seventeen applicants this year and winners will be announced on August 3rd.
Breakfast will be served from 7:00-11:00 a.m. with trap shooting starting at 9:00 a.m. Clays are $5 per round and will be available. All proceeds from the breakfast and trap shoot will be donated for the scholarship funding. Please support this worthwhile event.
