When

Wed., July 15, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Wed., July 15, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Yellow Creek Park 17 Lowellville Road Struthers, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Mahoning SWCD to host Watershed Wednesdays

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Mahoning Soil and Water Conservation District will host its first Watershed Wednesdays: Water Quality Monitoring on July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at Yellow Creek Park, 17 Lowellville Road, Struthers, Ohio.

Volunteers will help monitor water quality in the Yellow Creek Watershed. No experience is necessary. The event is free and open to all ages. Watershed Wednesdays is a summer series held on the third Wednesday of July, August and September, offering participants the opportunity to learn about watersheds, collect environmental data and support conservation efforts in Mahoning County.

To register or for more information, visit https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/twtdgfz.