Mahoning SWCD to host Watershed Wednesdays, Struthers
Wed., July 15, 2026 at 10:00am
Wed., July 15, 2026 at 12:00pm
Yellow Creek Park
17 Lowellville Road
Struthers, OH
Mahoning SWCD to host Watershed Wednesdays
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Mahoning Soil and Water Conservation District will host its first Watershed Wednesdays: Water Quality Monitoring on July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at Yellow Creek Park, 17 Lowellville Road, Struthers, Ohio.
Volunteers will help monitor water quality in the Yellow Creek Watershed. No experience is necessary. The event is free and open to all ages. Watershed Wednesdays is a summer series held on the third Wednesday of July, August and September, offering participants the opportunity to learn about watersheds, collect environmental data and support conservation efforts in Mahoning County.
To register or for more information, visit https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/twtdgfz.
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