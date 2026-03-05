When

Thu., March 05, 2026 at 1:00pm

Thu., January 01, 1970 at 2:00pm

Boardman Park's Elton Beard Cabin 375 Boardman Poland Road Youngstown, OH

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning Valley Dahlia Society will host its first meeting of 2026 on March 15 at 1 p.m. at Boardman Park’s Elton Beard Cabin, 375 Boardman Poland Road, Youngstown, Ohio.

At the meeting, Erika, from Ohio State University Extension Office of Jefferson and Harrison counties, will discuss “Garden Soil for Growing Dahlias.” The public is invited to participate in the discussion for the 2026 growing season.