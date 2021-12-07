Thu., December 09, 2021 at 5:30pm
Lepper Library Monthly Craft
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Every month we host a free craft class for adults, this month we will be making a Puzzle Piece Wreath. This wreath is fun and festive and easy to put together and makes a great decoration. All supplies will be provided by the library. The completed project is on display in the library if you would like a preview. This month’s class will be on Thursday, December 9th, 2021. We are offering two separate time slots to allow for social distancing. The times being offered are 5:30 and 6:30 pm. If you would like any of our craft kits and are unable to attend call the library to reserve your kit. Please contact the library at (330)424-3117 for more information or to reserve your time slot.