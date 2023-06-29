Home Make Way for Butterfly Story Time with State Representative Lauren McNally at...
Make Way for Butterfly Story Time with State Representative Lauren McNally at Lepper Library
Thu., July 06, 2023 at 4:30pm
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Thursday, July 6th at 4:15 pm
Join us after Bee Talk for story time with special
guest, State Representative Lauren McNally as she
reads Make Way for Butterfly by Ross Burach.
Attend the story time and be entered into a
drawing to win a copy of the same book!