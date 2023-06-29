When

Thu., July 06, 2023 at 4:30pm

Thu., July 06, 2023 at 12:00am

Lepper Library

303 East Lincoln Way

Lisbon, Ohio

Thursday, July 6th at 4:15 pm
Join us after Bee Talk for story time with special
guest, State Representative Lauren McNally as she
reads Make Way for Butterfly by Ross Burach.
Attend the story time and be entered into a
drawing to win a copy of the same book!

