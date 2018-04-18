Sat., June 02, 2018 at 10:00am
Sat., June 02, 2018 at 12:00am
Maize Valley Winery & Craft Brewery
6193 EDISON ST NE,
Hartville, OH
Producers will learn about the “growing” market for malted barley as well as management tips and concerns. Speakers from a local malting facility will explain the quality they are looking for. Bill from Maize Valley will present on his experiences growing malted barley for production and researchers from Ohio State-OARDC will discuss pest and disease management and varieties that grow well in Ohio.
Please RSVP by May 25th by calling the office at 330.451.7645