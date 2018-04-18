When

Sat., June 02, 2018 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., June 02, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Maize Valley Winery & Craft Brewery 6193 EDISON ST NE, Hartville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Producers will learn about the “growing” market for malted barley as well as management tips and concerns. Speakers from a local malting facility will explain the quality they are looking for. Bill from Maize Valley will present on his experiences growing malted barley for production and researchers from Ohio State-OARDC will discuss pest and disease management and varieties that grow well in Ohio.

Please RSVP by May 25th by calling the office at 330.451.7645