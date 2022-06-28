Sat., July 16, 2022 at 8:30am
Sat., July 16, 2022 at 12:00am
Venango Area Riding for the Handicapped Association (VARHA)
150 Wagner Drive
Franklin, PA
Come and learn with Venango Conservation District and USDA-NRCS how to properly manage your pastures and manure on your horse farm. Day will include a tour of the equine facility and discussions of the paddock layouts and rotation schedule. Learn how to properly store your manure to ensure compliance with PA DEP regulations. Find out what financial assistance programs are available to assist with the installation of conservation practices such as stabilized areas to eliminate muddy situations in frequently used areas. Day will include a discussion of proper vegetation management and how that relates to soil health and protecting water quality.