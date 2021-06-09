Tue., July 13, 2021 at 9:00am
Tue., July 13, 2021 at 12:00am
Richland County Longview Center
1495 W. Longview Avenue
Mansfield, oh
Learn more about using manure and other nutrients on agriculture fields at the Manure & You and H2Ohio, Too! Workshop on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richland County Longview Center located at 1495 W. Longview Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44906.
The workshop cost is $10.00 per person and includes a pizza lunch. Register by Tuesday, July 6 by visiting https://richlandswcd.net/ or calling 419.747.8686.
Topics:
• Soil and manure testing and how to calculate the correct amount of nutrient to apply to fields
• The NRCS-590 Standard and You. Review NRCS-590 Standard plus proper manure application and temporary storage of manure
• Cover Crops
• NRCS engineering criteria for waste storage facilities
• Planning for extreme weather
• Installation and benefits of filter beds, grassed waterways and buffer strips
• H2Ohio = Incentive Dollars
• Certified Crop Adviser & Certified Livestock Manager Continuing Ed Credits (pending)
The speakers are Terry Mescher and Justin McBride, Ohio Department of Agriculture; Matt Wallace, Richland Soil and Water Conservation District, Jason Ruhl and Nick Lee, United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service, Cody Beacom, Bird Agronomics and Aaron Wilson, The Ohio State University.
For special needs or accommodations please call 419-747-8691 ext. 7120 or 3 by July 6, 2021.
The workshop is being hosted by Ashland, Crawford, Huron and Richland Soil and Water Conservation Districts and United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS) – Ashland and Richland Counties.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.