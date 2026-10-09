When

Sun., October 11, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., October 11, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

McDowell-Phillips House Museum 205 S. Prospect St. Medina, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

MCHS offers free pumpkins

MEDINA, Ohio — The Medina County Historical Society will have an open house event Oct.11, from 1-4 p.m. Both the John Smart House, 206 N. Elmwood Ave., and the McDowell-Phillips House Museum, 205 S. Prospect St., will be open to visitors.

The History of Medicine in Medina County exhibit at the John Smart House features medical tools, a historic timeline and video interviews.

There will also be free pumpkins for anyone who would like to have one to participate in the City of Medina Pumpkin Salute. A limited amount of pumpkins are available. Limit is 1 per family. For more information on this event by the City of Medina’s America 250 Committee, go to medinaoh.org/great-america-250-pumpkin-salute/.

There is a $5 suggested donation to tour the John Smart House Museum.For the McDowell-Phillips House Museum, admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $7 for youth age 7 to 17 and free for children under 7. Tours at the McDowell-Phillips House begin every 20 minutes starting at 1 p.m. Blake Avenue is now available with some new on street parallel parking spaces.

Private tours are also available. Contact 330-722-1341 or mchs@zoominternet.net for details.