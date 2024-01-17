When

Tue., January 30, 2024 at 6:30pm

Tue., January 30, 2024 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Beavercreek Wildlife Center Director Dennis Imhoff is back to teach us about the owls of Ohio. His extensive display of taxidermy owls combined with his excitement and knowledge of our local owls will leave you excited to spot your next owl.

Appropriate for all ages, this informative event is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 30 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. downstairs in the Quaker Room.

This event is free of cost and open to the public; advanced registration is required and may be completed on Salem Public Library’s website https://www.salempubliclibrary.org or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.