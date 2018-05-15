When

Thu., May 24, 2018 at 6:30pm

Until

Thu., May 24, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

The May 24, 2018 edition of the “Live from Anywhere” series features a program titled “Mega Mammals, Huge Floods and the Ice Age in the Columbia River Gorge”. The interactive program will be hosted by Salem Public Library and presented by the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum located in The Dalles, Oregon. The program begins at 6:30 pm in the library’s Quaker Room which is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH.

Attendees to the program will examine different theories of the Ice Age, learn about the mega mammals that lived at that time, and explore how the giant ice age Missoula floods changed the landscape of the Columbia River Gorge forever. The program is suitable for students and adults.

Registration is required for this program. This program is free of cost to attend and open to the public. Please call the library at 330-332-0042 for help with registration or register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us.