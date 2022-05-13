When

Sat., May 21, 2022 at 9:00am

Sat., May 21, 2022 at 12:00am

Penn State Extension-Mercer County 463 N. Perry Highway Mercer, PA

Topics presented will include “Goldilocks in the Garden: How to Make Your Garden Just Right” by Nicole Carlin, Mercer County Master Gardener; “Water Gardens” by Don Harper, Lawrence County Master Gardener; “Native Plant Garden” by Linda Grotzinger, Mercer County Master Gardener; and “No Dig Gardening and Growing Cover Crops” by Dave Cole, Mercer County Master Gardener.

Registration begins at 8:30 am. Cost is $20.00 per person and is open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

Pre-registration is required. Register online with any major credit card (MasterCard, Visa, Discover or American Express) at https://extension.psu.edu/spring-into-gardening. If you do not have internet access or would like to request check payment processing, please call toll free at 1-877-345-0691, weekdays, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Registration deadline is May 17, 2022.

For additional information contact the Penn State Extension Office in Mercer County at 724-662-3141.

The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact Kinorea Tigri at 724-662-3141 in advance of your participation or visit.