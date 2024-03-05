Mercer County Sheep & Wool Growers 103rd annual meeting
Mon., March 18, 2024 at 6:30pm
Tue., March 19, 2024 at 12:00am
Mercer County Cooperative Extension Center
463 North Perry Hwy (Route 19)
Mercer, Pa.
Mercer County Sheep & Wool Growers will hold their 103rd annual meeting with a potluck dinner followed by a presentation by The 2024 Pa. Lamb & Wool Queen/Mercer & Lawrence County 23 – 24 Queen Rylee Colteryahn from Butler and will discuss her reign as Queen. Mr. Roger Clark, Minerva, Ohio will discuss and enlighten us on his trip down under ( Australia) . Roger also has a flock of Corriedales and Shropshires. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and enjoy a great meal visit with area sheep/goat producers while enjoying an informative program.