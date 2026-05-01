When

Sun., May 03, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., May 03, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

The Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Road East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join Matthew Smith and Ryan Moss from Division of Natural Areas & Preserves of Ohio, and Audubon Society of Mahoning Valley President Jason Short at Sheepskin Hollow State Nature Preserve along North Fork Little Beaver Creek State Wild & National Scenic River for a Migration Bird Walk May 3 from 9-11 a.m.

The group will walk the rail bed and look for spring migrants. Parking is limited so carpool if possible. Park in the small parking areas by bridge and underpass until filled up. Then, start parking along Jackman Road, in the lane west of the iron bridge. Do not block any roads or lanes.

The group will meet by the iron bridge around 8:45 a.m.

Join Wildlife Center volunteer Jason Short, President of the Audubon Society of Mahoning Valley under the pavilion as he talks about birding in America over the past 250 years on May 3 from 2-3 p.m. He will discuss their history, uses, extinction, conservation, symbolism and how American culture has made the hobby of bird watching into a billion dollar industry.