When

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 11:00am

Event Venue

First Presbyterian Church 256 Mahoning Ave. Warren, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

TCHS to host Millionaire’s Row Tour

WARREN, Ohio — The Trumbull County Historical Society will host the Millionaire’s Row Walking Tour on Oct. 3 from 10-11 a.m. The tour will begin at First Presbyterian Church, 256 Mahoning Ave. in Warren, Ohio.

Attendees will walk down Warren’s Historic Millionaires’ Row, once home to the city’s most influential industrialists, innovators and civic leaders, while learning about the families who built them, the fortunes that shaped Warren’s rise and the legacies that endure today. This is an exterior walking tour only.

Tickets are $10 per person and registration is required. For more information or to register, www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/millionaires-row-walking-tour-2.