When

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Mills Creek Golf Course 1933 Mills St. Sandusky, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Volunteers needed for native planting at Mills Creek Floodplain

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Erie Conservation District and the City of Sandusky are looking for volunteers to help plant native species as part of the Mills Creek Floodplain Enhancement Project on June 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mills Creek Golf Course, 1933 Mills St., Sandusky.

The project recently established 4 acres of new wetlands and stabilized 2,000 linear feet of streambank that filters water before it enters the lake, expands flood capacity and prevents erosion. The conservation district is hoping to plant over 10,000 flowers and grasses across the project to enhance species diversity and nutrient absorption.

Participants should wear close-toed shoes and bring bug spray, sunscreen, a hat, work gloves and water. The event is free. For more information or to register, visit erieconserves.org/event/planting-at-mills-creek-flood-plain-june-27.