When

Sat., September 26, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Sat., September 26, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Municipal Park 123 Brock Ave. Minerva, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Minerva to host Oktoberfest on Sept. 26

MINERVA, Ohio — Minerva will celebrate fall with its Oktoberfest on Sept. 26 from noon to 8 p.m. in Municipal Park, 123 Brock Ave. in Minerva.

The event will feature live music, food, crafters, children’s activities, contests for all ages, a beer garden, craft breweries and a winery. Families activities will consist of free pumpkin painting, hayrides, a Lost French Golf scavenger hunt with a gold nugget grand prize, a bounce house, pumpkin bowling, a petting zoo, pony rides and more.

A scarecrow contest will take place on Sept. 25-26, with the first day for constructing the scarecrows and judging occurring the following day at 9 a.m. Entries for the pie-baking contest must be submitted by noon on Sept. 26 and will include adult, teen and youth categories. The beer stein slide returns this year, as well as sack races starting at 1:30 p.m. followed by a Hammerschlagen contest, new this year, occurring at 2:30 p.m. The Dress-Your-Dog contest will take place at 3 p.m. and the pretzel eating contest will occur at 5 p.m. followed by the beer-stein lifting contest at 6 p.m. The beer-stein contest will consist of divisions for men and women. The person who can hold a full beer stein parallel to the ground with an extended arm for the longest time will be the winner. The beer obstacle course competition will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and chicken poop bingo will take place throughout the day.

Live music will start at noon with Visinata, playing polkas and other tunes, followed by Kindred Roots, at 3:30 p.m. Crafters, businesses and community groups will also have items on sale. For more information, call the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce office at 330-868-7979, or email Nathan.meadows@minervachamber.org.