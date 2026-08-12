When

Fri., August 14, 2026 at 4:30pm

Until

Fri., August 14, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Downtown Minerva 209 N. Market St. Minerva, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Minerva’s Nights on North Market set for Aug. 14

MINERVA, Ohio — Nights on North Market will take place on Aug. 14 in downtown Minerva, 209 N. Market St. The event will celebrate America 250 with live music, art, food and drink, kids’ activities, Power Slam Pro Wresting and shopping.

The Market Street Art Shop will host a reception from 5-9 p.m. displaying the work of Kat Francis, live music by Kristin Exposito and light refreshments. Kindred Roots will play rock tunes from 6-9 p.m., and a veteran pinning ceremony will occur at 5:30 p.m. Registration for the ceremony starts at 4:30 p.m. by the stage; all veterans are welcome to participate.

The event will also include a bounce house, games, a make-and-take art activity offered by Minerva Arts Council, crafters, vendors, local organizations and a dunk tank.

Downtown shops that will be open will include Chic Haven Boutique, Vintage Home and Market Street Mercantile. The Minerva America 250 shop will also be open, located at 201 W. Lincoln Way, and the Minerva Area Historical Society’s Haas Museum will be open from 6-8 p.m., showcasing information on area Revolutionary War soldiers and history of Minerva businesses. Additionally, there will be an America 250 booth set up with items from the 1976 time capsule. Items are still being accepted for the current time capsule that will be opened in 2076.

Food available will include The Clever Cookie and Creamery, The Komfort Zone, Walker’s Cafe, Here to Serve Barbecue and Smitty’s Brain Freeze. West High Street, between North Market and Main streets, will also be the site of a popup pocket park; all of N. Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic.

The village’s designated outdoor refreshment area will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. DORA beverages can be bought at Sandy Springs Brewing Company, Que Pasa Mexican Restaurant, Tipsy Teller Urban Winery, Stoney Inn and the Normandy Inn and carried throughout the downtown area.

For more information, contact the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce at 330-868-7979 or nathan.meadows@minervachamber.org.