When

Sat., October 10, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sat., October 10, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

The McKinley Presidential Library and Museum 800 McKinley Monument Drive Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Monster Bash at McKinley on Oct. 10

CANTON, Ohio — The McKinley Presidential Library and Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW in Canton, will host a Monster Bash Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for kids who would like to discover the truth behind some of the scary creatures of the night, including bats, opossums, wolves and frogs.

Attendees can also learn more about the legends and lore behind werewolves, vampires, witches and other classic monsters, as well as the science behind spooky legends, myths, monsters and folklore.

This will be an open house style event in the auditorium and will be included with paid admission to the museum.

Visit mckinleymuseum.org/news/mckinley-presidential-library-museum-to-host-science-saturday-monster-bash-3/ for more information.