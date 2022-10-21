Sun., November 13, 2022 at 5:30pm
Sun., November 13, 2022 at 12:00am
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Adult Craft Class – Origami Paper Star Garland
Thursday, November 13th at 5:30 & 6:30 pm
Learn how to make origami paper into stars. This decoration can be kept out for display and fits easily into your seasonal décor. We provide the craft supplies and offer the same craft at two different times. Call to reserve your spot as spaces are limited. If you can’t make it, call and ask for a kit to go.