Sat., September 24, 2022 at 9:00am

Sat., September 24, 2022 at 12:00am

Moorecrest Farms 2165 Aster Rd. SE Scio, Ohio

We cordially invite you to begin the beautiful Carroll County Fall season with us and enjoy sessions and vendors focused on farming, homesteading, and natural resources. There are plenty of activities for everyone, from beekeeping and chicken processing to beef handling and canning (and so much more!). We will also have fun activities for the kids!

Cost for the event: Free

Breakfast and Lunch will be available (donation amounts will be suggested and are appreciated).

For more information/questions contact Jacob Moore at (330) 407-3672

Please use this link for registration: https://forms.gle/x48tHAFTLYdPdcSv9

** We suggest that you bring a bee suit for the very best bee-keeping session.

**Please no smoking and no dogs (we welcome service animals).