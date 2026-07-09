When

Sun., July 12, 2026 at 9:00pm

Until

Sun., July 12, 2026 at 10:30pm

Event Venue

Moraine State Park 225 Pleasant Valley Road Portersville, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Moraine State Park to host Star Party

PORTERSVILLE, Pa. — Moraine State Park will host a Star Party on July 12 from 9-10:30 p.m. at the park, 225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville.

The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will host a family-friendly guided tour of the sky, using telescopes brought by volunteer members. Attendees should park at the Lakeview Beach Area and follow the signs. Participants are asked to not use flashlights, light up toys or cell phones, as white light ruins night vision, and should not smoke anywhere on the field, as it harms the telescopes.

In case of bad weather, the event will be canceled. Attendees can bring their own telescopes, and are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, blanket and bug spray. No registration is required. The event is free. For more information, contact 724-368-8811 or morainesp@pa.gov.