Sat., June 18, 2022 at 1:00pm

Sat., June 18, 2022 at 12:00am

Linder Farms 6748 County Road 9 Edison, Ohio

This family-friendly event is free to attend and open to the public. Tours and demonstrations will give attendees insight on the local agricultural industry including current crop production practices, conservation methods, beef cattle production and retail plants at stops such as Linder Farms, HC Farms and Groovy Plants Ranch.

Carpooling is also available, leaving from the Morrow County Fairgrounds. Email morrow@ofbf.org or call 419-747-7488 if interested.

For more information, contact Morrow County Farm Bureau at 419-747-7488 or visit https://ofbf.org/.