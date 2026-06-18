When

Sat., June 20, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., June 20, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Moss Ancestral Home 1499 Burnett St Mineral Ridge, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Behind-the-scenes tour to showcase Moss Ancestral Home

WARREN, Ohio — Get an inside look at one of Trumbull County’s historic hidden gems, with a special behind-the-scenes tour of the Moss Ancestral Home in Mineral Ridge, 1499 Burnett St, Mineral Ridge, Ohio.

Join the Trumbull County Historical Society at 10 a.m. June 20 for a guided look inside the Moss Ancestral Home and learn more about the people, architecture and local history connected to the property.

This tour offers visitors a chance to explore spaces not always highlighted during regular visits while hearing stories about the home’s preservation and significance in the community.

The tour is free for Trumbull County Historical Society members and $10 for non-members.