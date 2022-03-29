National library Week April 3-9, 2022 @ Lepper Library
Mon., April 04, 2022 at 6:00pm
Mon., April 04, 2022 No Specific End Time
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
National Library Week is a celebration of all libraries and library workers’ who promote and support library use.
This year’s theme “Connect with Your Library” promotes the idea that the library can help and offers you the opportunities to get and stay connected to technology and the community with resources such as computers and WiFi hot spots along with the addition of books, eBooks, DVD’s, Magazines, Newspapers and more.
Come and visit us this week, use your library card and receive a gift. Stop by the circulation desk and make a guess in our contest for a chance to win a bag full of goodies.
Join us Monday, April 4th at 6:00 pm with guest speaker and local author of Gretchen, Brian K. Little.