When

Wed., November 30, 2022 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., November 30, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, Ohio (OH)

Phone

Website

Posted In

“Nature in Winter” presented by Judy Semroc, owner of Naturespark, will join Salem Public Library in the Quaker Room on Wednesday, November 30 at 6:30 PM for this special Go Wild in the Park program. Learn about the features of nature in winter, including icicles and the unusual ice and snow formations that are part of our NE Ohio Winters. In addition, learn how to attract and help birds survive the winter by providing food and water resources.

This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salempubliclibrary.org, or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

Go Wild in the Park programming is a cooperation between Salem Public Library & Salem Parks & Recreation.