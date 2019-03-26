When

Sat., April 06, 2019 at 2:00pm

Sat., April 06, 2019 at 12:00am

Waterworth Memorial Park pavilion #9 882 E. School St. Salem, OH

Go Wild in the Park series programming continues on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Waterworth Memorial Park pavilion #9 from 2-3 pm with a presentation by Stark County Master Gardener Rita Mullet. Ms. Mullet will speak about edible flowers, plants and herbs in your garden.

Rita has been a Master Gardener since 2006 and is a member of the Stark County Master Gardeners Speakers Bureau and the Navarre Garden Club.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, by calling 330-332-0042, or by calling Salem Parks and Recreation Department at 330-271-8913 for registration assistance. This program is open to the public, free of cost to attend, and is provided through the partnership of Salem Parks and Recreation Department and Salem Public Library. Waterworth Memorial Park is located at 882 E. School St., Salem, OH 44460.