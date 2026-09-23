When

Sun., September 27, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., September 27, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Navarre Corners of Main Street, Route 21 and Center Street Navarre, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Navarre historical society announces fall events

NAVARRE, Ohio — The Navarre Historical Society will hold its annual car show on Sept. 27 at the corners of Main Street ,Route 21 and Center Street across from Nickles Bakery. Set up begins at 9 a.m. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food served and trophies presented.

Other news. Thanks to some members’ donations, the society was able to replace the roofs on the Mathews Museum and the Schmidt building and replace furnaces in both buildings.

The historical society is planning to hold a Christmas Boutique during the Christmas in Bethlehem event that takes places throughout Navarre VIllage on Nov. 13 and 14. The museums will be open for tours during those days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum will be closed after the Christmas Boutique event through the winter holidays. Work days begin again on Jan. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Anyone who would like to volunteer for a couple of hours on Wednesday is welcome to help file documents, assess donations and any other work needed done. For more information, call 330-879-5938 and leave a message with your phone number.

The last monthly meeting of the year will be held Nov. 11.