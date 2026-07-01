When

Wed., July 08, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Wed., July 08, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Mathews House Museum 123 High St NW Navarre, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Navarre Historical Society holds June meeting

NAVARRE, Ohio — The Navarre-Bethlehem Township Historical Society recently held its June meeting, during which they discussed the annual garage sale which was a success due to everyone who donated items.

The group also participated in the Memorial Day parade, driving a 1923 antique fire truck in honor of military personal who died while serving their country.

The Mathews Museum has been decorated in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, and the group hopes that the community will visit to see uniforms from the Navy, Army and Marines on display as well as other memorabilia.

The museum is open now for tours on Wednesday mornings from 9-11:30 a.m. If this is not convenient, call 330-879-5938 and leave a message.

There are people in the museum every Wednesday working, assessing donated items, filing and researching properties and the history of people who lived in Navarre. If you have any old pictures of relatives and homes, the group would love to add them to the files.

The group also thanks everyone who has been donating aluminum cans; they are no longer accepting cans from cat food.

The next monthly meeting will be on July 8 at 10 a.m. Visit the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/1266488820045422/ for more information.