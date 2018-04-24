When

Tue., May 08, 2018 at 7:00pm

Until

Tue., May 08, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Independence Township Community Center 104 School Road Aliquippa, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

THIS seminar, sponsored by the Neighborhood Saddle Club, features Thomas Smith to learn all the new rules of hauling horses, tractors, electronic logs, and more!

Thomas Smith is the owner and President of Smith-Grayson DOT Consulting LLC, a transportation/safety consulting company with 35 years of experience in DOT regulations and PA State Vehicle Code from both an enforcement and compliance perspective. He served as a Motor Carrier Enforcement Officer for 35 years working the tri-state area for the Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police. He was also recognized as Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2010 from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Admission is $10 at the door; light refreshments will be served RSVP to Joe Swoager, 724-622-3999 or swoagfj@gmail.com