When

Thu., September 17, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Thu., September 17, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Camp Stambaugh meeting hall 3712 Leffingwell Rd Canfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

NEOFA to talk trees, wildlife at Sept. 17 meeting

SALEM, Ohio — The North Eastern Ohio Forestry Association will host its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 outside at Camp Stambaugh on Leffingwell Road in Canfield.

ODNR Service Forester Michael Walther will lead the group through the woods discussing how to identify common trees in northeast Ohio. He will be joined by consulting forester Jared Mclellen who will be watching for signs of wildlife. This will include scat, tracks and other tell-tale signs. Together they will present an interesting look into our forests.

The program will begin promptly at 7 p.m. at the Camp Stambaugh meeting hall. There should be about one hour of good daylight and attendees should dress for the outdoors.

Camp Canopy rundown. Another Camp Canopy is in the books. This year nearly 100 campers attended camp. NEOFA sponsored 13 high school students to attend: Zach Reel, Sam Evans, Alexis Huffman, Brenna Sampson, Alex Adkins, Clair Bradburry, Logan Rinehardt, Malachi Martin, Mira Speigel, Charlie McCarty, Vaughn Sauer, Addison Moran and Giana Lanave. Six of these were returning campers.

Classes this year included tree identification, silviculture, tree climbing, visiting a timber harvest, sawmill demo, raptor class, bird identification, wild edibles, wildfire management and maple syrup making among other great topics. Eight college scholarships were awarded to campers pursuing a major within natural resources.

Over 65 industry professionals volunteered their time throughout the week to instruct the future foresters, wildlife specialists and conservationists of Ohio. Many instructors have been helping with camp for decades because of their passion and drive to engage the next generation.

The NEOFA has been supplying sponsorships to students for many years, and it would not be possible without the generosity of members who participate in the annual banquet and auction each Arbor Day. Next year’s Camp Canopy will be held June 6-11.

Chainsaw Training Classes. Basic Tree Felling training classes will be held Sept. 19 and Nov. 11. Both classes will take place at Camp Stambaugh in Canfield with instructors Kevin Downes and Randy Clum. Classes are $200 per person to be paid with preregistration. For more information, contact Felica Savage at neofachainsaw@gmail.com or phone 330-289-5437