Wed., July 06, 2022 TBD

Wed., August 31, 2022 No Specific End Time

Lepper Library 303 E. Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

At Lepper Library, Through July and August, we have a shell collection being shared by Robin Tener. This is a portion of her 160+ shells that includes the smallest shell an Angulated Wentletrap and the largest is a Horse Conch. During her childhood, she began collecting shells on family trips to Florida and Virginia Beach, VA. Her interest in conchology grew even more after her parents relocated to Fort Myers Beach Florida. She continued to collect shells when she visited their home on Estero Island. She has collected shells on Sanibel Island, considered one of the best shelling beaches in the world. Her parents, Mary Lou and Chuck Rowe were always supportive of her interests and she has created this display in their memory.

If you have a fun or unique collection that you would like to share, contact Dolly@lepperlibrary.org or call 330-424-3117 for more information.