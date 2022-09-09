When

Thu., September 01, 2022 at 12:00am

Fri., September 30, 2022 No Specific End Time

Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Stop by and check out the display case at Lepper library. The Library was founded

in 1897, so it’s been 125 years! Mrs. Virginia Lepper gave the money and helped

organized the Library in memory for her husband Charles. Come look at the

display in the case to see the library over time. Join us for a discussion about the

history of Lepper Library on Thursday, September 22nd at 6:00 pm and pick up a

commemorative postcard.

If you have a unique or fun collection that you would like to share, contact

Dolly@lepperlibrary.org or call for more information at 330-424-3117.