Thu., September 01, 2022 at 12:00am
Fri., September 30, 2022 No Specific End Time
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Stop by and check out the display case at Lepper library. The Library was founded
in 1897, so it’s been 125 years! Mrs. Virginia Lepper gave the money and helped
organized the Library in memory for her husband Charles. Come look at the
display in the case to see the library over time. Join us for a discussion about the
history of Lepper Library on Thursday, September 22nd at 6:00 pm and pick up a
commemorative postcard.
If you have a unique or fun collection that you would like to share, contact
Dolly@lepperlibrary.org or call for more information at 330-424-3117.