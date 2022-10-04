When

Sat., October 01, 2022 at 12:00am

Mon., October 31, 2022 at 12:00am

Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

We invite you to stop by and see this fascinating collection of Salt & Pepper Shakers being shared by Robin Tener.

Robin shares when she was 13, her grandmother Florence Lensky, began giving her portions of her salt & pepper shaker collection. She did use them in her Detroit, Michigan kitchen, but continued to add to her collection throughout her travels. One set belonged to her great-grandmother, Frances Masker.

Robins mother, Mary Lou Rowe also enjoyed collecting salt & pepper shakers.

Included are sets that bring back wonderful memories of her parents and their family home. Robin began her own collection in 1988 and has accumulated over 350 sets, many that came from her travels.

Robin has created this display including notes and pictures in loving memory of her mother and grandmother. These items will be on display throughout the month of October.

