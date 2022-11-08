Sun., November 06, 2022 TBD
Wed., November 30, 2022 No Specific End Time
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Stop by the library during the month of November to see this collection of Polar Bears being shared by Karen Henry. She fell in love with Polar Bears when she went to work for the Pittsburgh Zoo nearly 26 years ago. She is sharing the first piece in her collection, a Goebel mother and cubs. Her love and fascination of Polar Bears led her to travel to Churchill, a town on the Hudson Bay in Canada to see the Polar Bears in the wild.
Do you have a fun or unique collection that you would like to share? Contact Dolly@lepperlibrary.org.